Kristen Stewart Talks Becoming a Mom, Reveals Important Step She & Fiancee Dylan Meyer Took to Make That Possible

Kristen Stewart and fiancee Dylan Meyer are having conversations about becoming parents!

The 33-year-old actress has been engaged to her longtime love since 2021 and recently weighed in on if they were planning on having kids at any point.

In a new interview, Kristen revealed one big step that they had taken to make that a possibility for them in the future.

While on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kristen confirmed that she and Dylan were gearing up for the possibility of starting a family together.

“We’ve done really annoying things like freeze our eggs and stuff. So if we want to we can,” she explained, via ET.

By the sounds of it, they are not rushed at all, though.

Kristen stressed that they were “really casual people” and weren’t rushing their way down the altar.

“I think we have a very loose plan, which is appropriate to us,” she said about their wedding plans. The actress added that it would happen after she finished directing a forthcoming project.

