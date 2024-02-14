Wed, 14 February 2024 at 10:47 am
Kristen Stewart Addresses Wedding Plans & Having Babies With Fiancee Dylan Meyer, Being Queer in Hollywood & Thoughts on 'Little Baby' Donald Trump
Kristen Stewart is opening up more than ever.
The 33-year-old Twilight actress got candid in a new cover story for Rolling Stone, out now.
During the conversation, Kristen spoke openly about being queer, coming out on Saturday Night Live in her monologue, her sexuality, wedding and baby plans with fiancee Dylan Meyer, and much more.
Click through to find out what Kristen Stewart had to say…
Photos: Getty Posted to: Dylan Meyer, Kristen Stewart, pride, Slideshow