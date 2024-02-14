Richest 'Valentine's Day' Movie Stars Revealed, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth (& The Top Earner Only Had a Small Role!)

It’s Valentine’s Day and we’re looking back on the ensemble romantic comedy movie that came out in 2010!

The movie, which featured tons of A-List stars, followed intertwining storylines of a group of Los Angelinos as they find their way through romance over the course of one Valentines Day.

Acclaimed rom-com director Garry Marshall directed the pic, and among the cast includes three The Princess Diaries stars – Anne Hathaway, Hector Elizondo and Larry Miller, Grey’s Anatomy co-stars Patrick Dempsey and Eric Dane, several Marvel actors, including Topher Grace, Jamie Foxx and Bradley Cooper, and many more.

As the movie celebrates it’s 14th anniversary, we’re taking a look at the cast’s net worth and ranking them from lowest to highest, and the No 1 earner might surprise you!

