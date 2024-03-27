Rebel Wilson Reveals She Lost Her Virginity at Age 35

Rebel Wilson just revealed the age she lost her virginity, and explained why she was originally embarrassed to have waited so long to become intimate.

The 44-year-old actress and comedian shared that she was 35 years old when she first had sex.

“People can wait till they’re ready or wait till they’re a bit more mature. And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don’t have to wait until you’re in your thirties like me, but you shouldn’t feel pressure as a young person,” Rebel shared with People.

She also said she was “embarrassed” to have not had sex earlier, sharing, “There was one vague time, I think I told my best friend, ‘Oh, yeah, I just did it to just get it over with when I was like 23.’ Just to really avoid the questions.”

“Normally I would just leave the room when the conversation was happening. And then the people that said, ‘Oh, at 24, it’s so late.’ And then I’m sitting here thinking, ‘Oh my god, my number’s 35. What the hell? I’m going to look like the biggest loser,’” she said, feeling a stigma surrounding waiting.

“It’s absolutely incredible, if I had been born 20 years later, I probably would’ve explored my sexuality more. I just knew I was attracted to men, and that was the normal thing,” Rebel added. “And so when I started opening myself up probably more after my father’s death and realizing, oh, even though I’d seen marriage as a terrible thing and waste of time, I started opening myself up to that. And then only years later, meeting women and having feelings for a woman, and that, I just think it’s a sign of where society kind of was.”

Rebel is now engaged to her partner Ramona Agruma.

