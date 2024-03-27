Lea Michele Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Zandy Reich!

Lea Michele is going to be a mom again.

The 37-year-old Glee alum and her husband, Zandy Reich, 41, are expecting their second child, she confirmed with a sweet photo of her baby bump on social media.

“Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed. 💛,” she posted on Wednesday (March 27) alongside photos of her bare baby bump.

The couple are already parents to son Ever, 3.

Lea has been outspoken about having difficulty trying for a second child in recent years.

“Our journey bringing [our second baby] into this world was not easy, and we have had some heartbreaks already this time around,” she wrote via Instagram Stories in March 2022, adding that she has “faith God will bring us another when the time is right.” She also revealed that her son was hospitalized last year.

Lea and Zandy got married in a March 2019 wedding ceremony officiated by Glee creator Ryan Murphy.

Congratulations to the happy family! Find out which stars are also expecting in 2024.