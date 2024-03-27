Sabrina Carpenter Comments on Her Dating Life & Past Relationships Amid Barry Keoghan Romance, Shares Her Sex Tips!

Sabrina Carpenter is dishing about her love life.

The 24-year-old star, who is currently dating Barry Keoghan, spoke about her romantic life in an interview with Cosmopolitan, out now.

During the conversation, Sabrina spoke about trusting her gut, her new music, touring with Taylor Swift, her dating and sex tips, and much more.

Click through to find out what Sabrina Carpenter had to say…