Travis Kelce Jokes About Gaining Weight During NFL Off-Season & How Much He Weighed in College

Travis Kelce is making jokes about putting on weight after winning the 2024 Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 34-year-old tight end for the Chiefs has been enjoying some time off after winning the big game in February. Since then, he’s traveled the world with girlfriend Taylor Swift, supporting her on her Eras Tour and vacationing together.

During a recent episode of New Heights podcast, he alluded to putting on weight while joking with his brother Jason about who could drink more.

Travis was shocked when Jason said that he “drank more volume” than his brother. “You’re already down to 260,” he replied. “We’re in the same weight class now. It’s March. We’re in the same weight class right now.”

Jason interrupted to tell his brother that he currently weighed 283 pounds.

While reflecting on his time in college, Travis said that he used to eat a whole pizza.

“I was every bit at 285 [pounds],” he said, cheekily adding, “I got back down to 250 and won a Super Bowl the next year.”

