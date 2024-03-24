Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Seen On Malibu Lunch Date After Returning From Vacation

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are back in the United States!

The 34-year-old music superstar and the 34-year-old Super Bowl champion were spotted out on a lunch date at hot spot Nobu on Sunday (March 24) in Malibu.

This sighting comes after the couple were recently on vacation in the Bahamas, following Taylor‘s six-date run of The Eras Tour shows in Singapore at the beginning of the month.

For the outing, Taylor looked super cute in a light blue sweater with a tan pleated mini skirt. She completed her look with a caramel bag and matching loafers, with a pair of sunnies.

Travis wore a more relaxed outfit, with a tan sweater, black joggers and sneakers, with a white hat.

The couple was seen sitting outside on the patio for their meal, and afterward, were seen holding hands as they exited the restaurant and headed to their ride.

An insider recently revealed that Taylor and Travis have been spending time together in Los Angeles during her time off from tour.

It was also recently reported that Travis is in talks to host a game show revival for Prime Video.

Taylor has over a month off of The Eras Tour before she heads back on the road, this time touring through the UK and Europe from May 9th to August 20th.

In the meantime, she will drop her new album The Tortured Poets Department on April 19th!