Glastonbury Lineup 2024: Dua Lipa, SZA & Coldplay to Headline, Shania Twain Set for 'Legends' Spot

Dua Lipa and SZA, along with Coldplay, have been announced as the headliners for the iconic 2024 Glastonbury Music Festival.

The event will take place this year from June 26-30 in Somerset, England. Dua Lipa is set to take the Pyramid Stage on Friday night, Coldplay on Saturday night, and SZA, who is making her Glastonbury debut, on Sunday night.

In addition, Shania Twain is taking on the famed “legends” spot on Sunday afternoon.

Other famous singers who you can expect to see throughout the lineup include Camilla Cabello, Burna Boy, Janelle Monáe, PJ Harvey, Cyndi Lauper, Avril Lavigne, Jessie Ware, James Blake, Seventeen, and many more.

If you don’t have tickets, the festival is currently sold out.

We’ve included the full lineup below!

Pyramid stage

Dua Lipa

Coldplay

SZA

Shania Twain

LCD Soundsystem

Little Simz

Burna Boy

PJ Harvey

Cyndi Lauper

Michael Kiwanuka

Janelle Monáe

Seventeen

Paul Heaton

Keane

Paloma Faith

Olivia Dean

Ayra Starr

Other stage

Idles

Disclosure

The National

D-Block Europe

The Streets

Two Door Cinema Club

Anne-Marie

Camila Cabello

Avril Lavigne

Bombay Bicycle Club

Bloc Party

The Last Dinner Party

Nothing But Thieves

Confidence Man

Headie One

West Holts stage

Jungle

Jessie Ware

Justice

Heilung

Masego

Nia Archives

Danny Brown

Black Pumas

Brittany Howard

Sugababes

Nitin Sawhney

Jordan Rakei

Asha Puthli

Noname

Corinne Bailey Rae

Steel Pulse

Squid

Sofia Kourtesis

Woodsies stage

Jamie xx

Gossi

James Blake

Sampha

Sleaford Mods

Romy

Declan McKenna

Yard Act

Arlo Parks

Alvvays

Fat White Family

Blondshell

Kenya Grace

Soccer Mommy

Remi Wolf

Mannequin Pussy

Newdad

High Vis

Kneecap

The Park stage

Fontaines DC

Peggy Gou

London Grammar

King Krule

Orbital

Ghetts

Aurora

The Breeders

Mount Kimbie

Dexys

Lankum

Baxter Dury

This Is the Kit

Arooj Aftab

Mdou Moctar

The Mary Wallopers

Otoboke Beaver

Barry Can’t Swim

Bar Italia

Other performers

Honey Dijon

DJ Spen

Eliza Rose

Bonobo

Skream & Benga

Faithless

Flowerovlove