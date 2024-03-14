Glastonbury Lineup 2024: Dua Lipa, SZA & Coldplay to Headline, Shania Twain Set for 'Legends' Spot
Dua Lipa and SZA, along with Coldplay, have been announced as the headliners for the iconic 2024 Glastonbury Music Festival.
The event will take place this year from June 26-30 in Somerset, England. Dua Lipa is set to take the Pyramid Stage on Friday night, Coldplay on Saturday night, and SZA, who is making her Glastonbury debut, on Sunday night.
In addition, Shania Twain is taking on the famed “legends” spot on Sunday afternoon.
Other famous singers who you can expect to see throughout the lineup include Camilla Cabello, Burna Boy, Janelle Monáe, PJ Harvey, Cyndi Lauper, Avril Lavigne, Jessie Ware, James Blake, Seventeen, and many more.
If you don’t have tickets, the festival is currently sold out.
We’ve included the full lineup below!
Pyramid stage
Dua Lipa
Coldplay
SZA
Shania Twain
LCD Soundsystem
Little Simz
Burna Boy
PJ Harvey
Cyndi Lauper
Michael Kiwanuka
Janelle Monáe
Seventeen
Paul Heaton
Keane
Paloma Faith
Olivia Dean
Ayra Starr
Other stage
Idles
Disclosure
The National
D-Block Europe
The Streets
Two Door Cinema Club
Anne-Marie
Camila Cabello
Avril Lavigne
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bloc Party
The Last Dinner Party
Nothing But Thieves
Confidence Man
Headie One
West Holts stage
Jungle
Jessie Ware
Justice
Heilung
Masego
Nia Archives
Danny Brown
Black Pumas
Brittany Howard
Sugababes
Nitin Sawhney
Jordan Rakei
Asha Puthli
Noname
Corinne Bailey Rae
Steel Pulse
Squid
Sofia Kourtesis
Woodsies stage
Jamie xx
Gossi
James Blake
Sampha
Sleaford Mods
Romy
Declan McKenna
Yard Act
Arlo Parks
Alvvays
Fat White Family
Blondshell
Kenya Grace
Soccer Mommy
Remi Wolf
Mannequin Pussy
Newdad
High Vis
Kneecap
The Park stage
Fontaines DC
Peggy Gou
London Grammar
King Krule
Orbital
Ghetts
Aurora
The Breeders
Mount Kimbie
Dexys
Lankum
Baxter Dury
This Is the Kit
Arooj Aftab
Mdou Moctar
The Mary Wallopers
Otoboke Beaver
Barry Can’t Swim
Bar Italia
Other performers
Honey Dijon
DJ Spen
Eliza Rose
Bonobo
Skream & Benga
Faithless
Flowerovlove