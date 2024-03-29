Courteney Cox in Talks to Return for 'Scream 7'

It looks like we might be getting more Gale Weathers!

Following news that Neve Campbell will be reprising her role as Sidney Prescott, it was reported on Friday (March 29) that Courteney Cox is in talks to return for Scream 7.

Keep reading to find out more…Variety reports that the 59-year-old Friends actress is in negotiations to play Gale Weathers again in the seventh installment of the slasher series, which will be directed by Scream creator and writer Kevin Williamson.

After sitting out of Scream 6 due to a salary dispute, Neve, 50, announced in early March that she will be playing Sidney again in the seventh movie.

Melissa Barrera, who plays Sam Carpenter, was dropped from the project for her comments on the Israeli-Palestine conflict. Jenna Ortega, who plays Tara Carpenter, was then confirmed to no longer return, reportedly due to scheduling conflicts.

Christopher Landon then dropped out as director of the seventh movie following their exits from the series.

Jasmine Savoy Brown, who plays Mindy, says she hasn’t gotten a call yet to come back.