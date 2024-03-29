Rebel Wilson Says She's Gained Weight Ahead of Her Memoir's Release, Reveals How Much & Why

Rebel Wilson opened up about gaining weight in a new interview.

The 44-year-old actress, director and writer previously lost 80 pounds after embarking on a “Year of Health.”

Earlier this year she spoke candidly about putting some weight back on amid a stressful work schedule. She opened up about how much weight she’d gained and how she feels about it recently.

Speaking to People, Rebel explained that she’d gained about 20 pounds amid the stress of directing a movie and writing her memoir Rebel Rising.

“You know when you feel comfortable in your relationship, and you’re just like, f— it?” she said, referencing her relationship with fiancee Ramona Agruma. “I haven’t been doing personal training. I have been eating whatever. I have been eating some junk food on set, because sets are prevalent with that. I just haven’t even thought about it. So I put on 20 lbs. in the last six months with that insane schedule.”

She continued, adding that her memoir was also affecting her. “I definitely think why I’ve been stress eating the last few months is knowing that now all this stuff will come out into the world,” she explained. “I felt like I needed protection, so I had a bit more desserts and put up a bit of a barricade.”

Rebel opened up about plans for the future, saying that she’ll return to a more structured routine soon.

“I think once this press tour is over for the book, I’ll just go back to a bit more of a normal schedule and working out how I can be a mum and also take an hour or two in my day to be healthy,” she told the outlet.

If you missed it, Rebel recently revealed the identity of a star who was a “massive a-shole” to her. She wrote about him in her forthcoming memoir.

Rebel Rising arrives on April 2. Preorder a copy here!

