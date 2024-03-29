Taylor Swift Does Not Sing on Beyonce's Song 'Bodyguard,' Despite Fan Speculation

Nope, that’s not Taylor Swift singing background vocals on Beyonce‘s new album Cowboy Carter.

Fans have been speculating that Taylor provided the background vocals on the song “Bodyguard,” featured on Bey‘s eighth studio album. It was believed that Taylor could be the person singing, “Ooh-ee-ooh, ah, Ooh-ee-ooh” at the beginning of the song.

Someone edited the Genius website to make it appear that Taylor sang backup for Beyonce on the song, but official credits for the album have not yet been announced.

So, what’s really going on?

People confirms that the speculation is “not true” and Taylor is NOT singing on Beyonce‘s new song.

Beyonce‘s team has dropped a press release that is an informative and fascinating read, with plenty of interesting details about the making of the album.