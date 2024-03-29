Ariana Madix Takes Over as Host of 'Love Island USA' After Sarah Hyland Departs Show

Love Island USA has officially found a new host after Sarah Hyland had to depart the show.

On Friday (March 29), it was confirmed that Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix was taking over hosting duties for the Peacock reality series’ sixth season.

Ariana was strongly rumored to have landed the gig earlier this week when Sarah‘s departure was announced.

As for Sarah, she explained that she was “disappointed” to exit Love Island USA. However, she said that she “committed to an exciting project,” which interfered with filming.

“While I’m sad I can’t return, I hope to see lots of love this summer on Peacock,” she added.

Ariana has been described as a “superfan” of the series.

