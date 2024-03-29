Jenna Dewan Shares Update on Wedding Plans with Fiancé Steve Kazee - Watch Now!

After being engaged for more than four years, Jenna Dewan promises she’ll be walking down the aisle soon!

The 43-year-old The Rookie actress appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Friday (March 29) where she shared a major update as she and fiancé Steve Kazee prepare for their upcoming wedding.

Keep reading to find out more…“We’ve been engaged forever,” Jenna said. “We got engaged and then there were so many life things that happened, where all of a sudden there was COVID, and pandemic, and home and baby number three, and so we kept pushing this date.”

Jenna and Steve, 48, got engaged and in 2020 and share 4-year-old son Callum. In January 2024, they announced that they were expecting their second child together. Jenna also shares daughter Everly, 10, with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Jenna went on to admit that she and Steve plan on getting married after she gives birth.

“And then finally I was like, well we don’t want to do it while I’m pregnant,” Jenna explained. “But now we really are wanting to and we’re really setting the date and getting it going.”

“I believe the timing is right,” Jenna continued. “I think maybe baby number three had to be here for the whole family complete. It always works out that way. I believe in divine timing.”

She then also shared the dream celebs she would want to officiate her wedding!

“I would pick Oprah or RuPaul — which basically describes me in a nutshell,” Jenna revealed. “I think the wisdom, the creativity, the fun, the power—that would be my dream.”

In another recent interview, Jenna opened up about co-parenting with Channing.