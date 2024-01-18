Top Stories
Thu, 18 January 2024 at 6:44 pm

Jenna Dewan Talks Co-Parenting Daughter Everly With Ex Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan Talks Co-Parenting Daughter Everly With Ex Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan is opening up about co-parenting.

The 43-year-old star, who got divorced from Channing Tatum in 2019, spoke out about raising their daughter Everly.

“It’s always a journey,” she told Romper.

“It never ends. You just learn as you go and get better at certain things, and for me, Evie will always be my top priority. I just continually put her first. That’s how I can manage all hard things.”

The couple started dating in 2006 after meeting in Step Up, marrying in 2009, welcoming daughter Everly four years later. The two split in 2018, with their divorce coming a year later. They share 50/50 custody of their daughter.

“In the beginning, that was really tough,” she recalled.

“And it was definitely hard on her in the beginning, too, but she’s gotten into a flow with that a lot more. But she loves [her brother] Callum. She really adores him.”

Jenna since got engaged to Steve Kazee in 2020, welcoming son Callum. She is currently expecting her second baby with him. Channing has since gotten engaged to Zoe Kravitz. See the latest photos of the couple out together!
