Beyonce Goes Full Cowboy in Country Western-Styled Shoot for W Magazine

Beyonce is channeling country western style in a new photoshoot for W Magazine to celebrate the release of her album Cowboy Carter.

The 42-year-old legend is covering the publication’s first-ever digital issue. Photographed by Pamela Hanson, she looks fabulous in all of the pictures!

On the cover, she’s wearing a voluminous fur coat with a pristine cowboy hat. It’s one of several hats that she selected for the shoot.

In another particularly unforgettable photo, Beyonce twirls a lasso while wearing chaps with a bandana covering the bottom of her face. She throws a lasso over her shoulder and poses in front of bales of straw in another picture.

Check out the feature over at W Magazine.

Scroll through all of the new photos from Beyonce’s photoshoot in the gallery…