Rihanna, Cardi B, & More Support Charity Dinner for Hollywood Cares Foundation

Rihanna and Cardi B were among the A-List stars who stepped out this week to support the Hollywood Cares Foundation.

The mega-stars joined Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee at an intimate dinner to support his foundation on Tuesday (March 26) at The Little Door in West Hollywood, Calif.

Tiffany Haddish and Paris Hilton were also in attendance at the dinner, which raised over $500,000.

The Hollywood Cares Foundation “activates the power of pop culture to uplift at-risk youth and help drive lasting change, for themselves and their community. HCF leverages the arts, entertainment industry, and brands to unlock critical resources to provide life-changing programming for youth, particularly in underserved brown and black communities.”

Flowers from the evening were donated to St. Anne’s Family Services following the event.