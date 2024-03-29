Top Stories
Beyonce Talks 'Cowboy Carter' Album in Press Release, New Details &amp; Inspiration Revealed

Beyonce Talks 'Cowboy Carter' Album in Press Release, New Details & Inspiration Revealed

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Splits from Husband Ryan Scott Anderson, 3 Months After Release From Prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Splits from Husband Ryan Scott Anderson, 3 Months After Release From Prison

'Euphoria' Drama: 12 Bombshells From New Report About What's Happening Behind the Scenes

'Euphoria' Drama: 12 Bombshells From New Report About What's Happening Behind the Scenes

6 Celebrities Lost Their Virginity After They Were 25 Years Old - The Oldest was 38

6 Celebrities Lost Their Virginity After They Were 25 Years Old - The Oldest was 38

Mar 29, 2024 at 1:46 pm
By JJ Staff

Rihanna, Cardi B, & More Support Charity Dinner for Hollywood Cares Foundation

Rihanna, Cardi B, & More Support Charity Dinner for Hollywood Cares Foundation

Rihanna and Cardi B were among the A-List stars who stepped out this week to support the Hollywood Cares Foundation.

The mega-stars joined Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee at an intimate dinner to support his foundation on Tuesday (March 26) at The Little Door in West Hollywood, Calif.

Tiffany Haddish and Paris Hilton were also in attendance at the dinner, which raised over $500,000.

The Hollywood Cares Foundation “activates the power of pop culture to uplift at-risk youth and help drive lasting change, for themselves and their community. HCF leverages the arts, entertainment industry, and brands to unlock critical resources to provide life-changing programming for youth, particularly in underserved brown and black communities.”

Flowers from the evening were donated to St. Anne’s Family Services following the event.

Just Jared on Facebook
rihanna cardi b at charity event 01
rihanna cardi b at charity event 02
rihanna cardi b at charity event 03
rihanna cardi b at charity event 04
rihanna cardi b at charity event 05
rihanna cardi b at charity event 06
rihanna cardi b at charity event 07
rihanna cardi b at charity event 08

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Cardi B, Paris Hilton, Rihanna, Tiffany Haddish