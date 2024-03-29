Candace Cameron Bure Discusses Her Experience With Depression

Candace Cameron Bure opened up about battling depression and the challenge of asking for help.

The 47-year-old Full House alum broached the topic during a recent episode of The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast. During it, she spoke candidly about her experiences, explaining that even talking about the subject sometimes made her feel weak.

Keep reading to find out more…

She said that depression “is such a lonely place, and it’s very difficult to speak out about it, even to your most trusted people.”

“It’s hard to admit it, at least for me, I feel like because I should be strong enough to overcome that and then it just feels weak,” Candace said. “It just feels so weak. And the perception of that. And I’ll also say that there are a lot of people who feel that it’s weak and will verbalize that. So then it’s just immediate shame that you’re like, ‘Oh, well if I struggle with this then I’m weak person.’”

Candace added, “Yet there’s so, so many times when I’m like, ‘I don’t want to feel this way.’ I can try with all of my might to get out of this and I can’t pull myself out of the pit. I can’t pull myself out by myself. But it’s hard to extend the arm and go, ‘Help me.’”

The actress continued the conversation on social media, speaking directly to fans who share a similar experience.

“If you struggle with sadness or depression, please know you are not alone! PSALM 34:17-18 says, ‘When the righteous cry for help, the Lord hears and delivers them out of all their troubles. The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.’”

If you missed it, Candace recently explained the reason for a big move and was named as the lead of a new mystery franchise.

Press play on Candace Cameron Bure’s interview snippet below…