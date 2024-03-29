Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Responds to Co-Star Miriam Margolyes Over Negative Comments About Adult Fans

Miriam Margolyes is getting called out by a former Harry Potter star following her recent comments about the franchise’s fans.

In a recent interview, the 82-year-old actress – who played Professor Sprout in the movie franchise – said that she’s “worried” for adult fans of the wizarding world series.

“I worry about Harry Potter fans because they should be over that by now,” Miriam said. “It was 25 years ago and it’s for children.”

After Miriam‘s comments went viral, Jessie Cave – who played Lavender Brown in the movies – responded to comments and defended adult Harry Potter fans.

Keep reading to find out more…“It’s such a shame that that happened,” Jessie, 36, shared while appearing on a Dream It Con panel. “You know how she is — she’s just a bit funny. And I think she didn’t mean for it to be taken like that, I hope.”

“Obviously, that’s terrible…I really don’t like that she said that,” Jessie continued. “It’s such an amazing thing that Harry Potter has done. It’s created a community, it’s created a fan base that has aged and is still bonded through this thing, and it’s passed on to younger generations and that’s what is so amazing.”

“[Miriam] probably just doesn’t understand that,” Jessie added. “Just let her be.”

If you missed it, MAX recently shared an update on the Harry Potter TV series that’s currently in the works.