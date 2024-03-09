'Harry Potter' Actress Miriam Margolyes is 'Worried' for Adult Fans, Says 'They Should Be Over That by Now'

Miriam Margolyes is telling adult Harry Potter fans it’s time to move in.

In a new interview, 82-year-old actress – who played Professor Sprout in the movie franchise – said that she’s “worried” for adult fans of the wizarding world series.

Keep reading to find out more…“Harry Potter — I worry about Harry Potter fans because they should be over that by now,” Miriam said on New Zealand’s 1News when asked to compare fans of the movie series to her 1980s BBC1 sitcom Blackadder.

“It was 25 years ago and it’s for children,” she added.

Miriam went on to admit that she’s confused as to why adults are still such big fans of Harry Potter even after all these years.

“They get stuck in it,” Miriam explained. “I do Cameos, and people say, ‘We’re having a Harry Potter-themed wedding, and I think, ‘Gosh, what’s their first night of fun going to be?’ I can’t even think about it. No.”

Miriam did call Harry Potter “wonderful” and expressed how “grateful” she is for the opportunity to play Professor Sprout, but did reiterated that “it’s over.”

