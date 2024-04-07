Top Stories
Patrick Schwarzenegger &amp; More 'White Lotus' Castmates Chill on a Boat While Filming in Thailand

Patrick Schwarzenegger & More 'White Lotus' Castmates Chill on a Boat While Filming in Thailand

Taylor Swift Songs About Joe Alwyn: Swifties Believe These Songs are About Their Relationship

Taylor Swift Songs About Joe Alwyn: Swifties Believe These Songs are About Their Relationship

'Chicago Fire' Season 13: Everything We Know, Including 3 Cast Members That Won't Be Back

'Chicago Fire' Season 13: Everything We Know, Including 3 Cast Members That Won't Be Back

Apr 07, 2024 at 8:21 am
By JJ Staff

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Cast Update: 5 Stars Return, Several Big Names Join, & 2 Could Be Back!

Continue Here »

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Cast Update: 5 Stars Return, Several Big Names Join, & 2 Could Be Back!

Only Murders in the Building season four is taking shape, and with production underway, fans are thrilled by the cast that has come together for the new episodes of the Hulu comedy.

So far, we’ve confirmed 5 past stars will be returning for season 4, with several new cast members lined up as well.

No plot details have really been released at this time…however, we do know that this season will take place in Los Angeles instead of New York City.

Keep reading for everything we learned…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Hulu
Posted to: EG, Extended, hulu, Martin Short, only murders in the building, Selena Gomez, Slideshow, Steve Martin