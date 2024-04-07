Apr 07, 2024 at 8:59 am
'Chicago Fire' Season 13: Everything We Know, Including 3 Cast Members That Won't Be Back
Chicago Fire was renewed for a 13th season earlier this year, delighting fans!
Now, we’re gathering up all of the information we learned about the upcoming new season, which will air in the 2024-2025 on NBC.
Some info that has been released is three stars who won’t be back, 1 who could be upped to a series regular, and more.
Keep reading to find out more…
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC; Photos: NBC, Getty Posted to: Chicago Fire, EG, Extended, NBC, One Chicago, Slideshow, Television