Apr 07, 2024 at 9:27 am
By JJ Staff

Rihanna Grabs Dinner at Her Favorite Restaurant, Giorgio Baldi

Rihanna Grabs Dinner at Her Favorite Restaurant, Giorgio Baldi

Rihanna is still rocking her blonder hair!

The 36-year-old entertainer stopped by Giorgio Baldi for dinner on Saturday night (April 6) in Santa Monica, Calif. If you don’t know, Giorgio Baldi is one of Rihanna‘s fave restaurants and she’s often seen eating there.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

If you didn’t see, Rihanna once again made the list of celebrity billionaires! Her net worth was just revealed and you can see where she ranks on the list of famous billionaires right here!

Did you know that the Met Gala is in just about one month, and Rihanna‘s presence is always highly anticipated. We don’t know if she’s attending this year, but fans sure hope so!

Browse through the gallery to see the photos of Rihanna grabbing dinner at her fave restaurant in Santa Monica…
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Rihanna