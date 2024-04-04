Met Gala 2024 Guest List: 1 Celebrity Is Skipping, 7 Confirmed to Attend, & 2 Aren't Invited (So Far)

The 2024 Met Gala is just about one month away, and we’re breaking down what we know about the celebrity guest list.

So far, there are several confirmed guests for fashion’s biggest night – which always takes place on the first Monday in May each year.

We have learned of 1 celeb who is skipping, and 2 who won’t ever be asked back as they’re banned.

Keep reading for all the details on the 2024 event so far…