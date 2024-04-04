Apr 04, 2024 at 11:58 am
Shakira Addresses Her Singing Voice Changing Over the Years & Which Comedian She Wanted to Write English 'She Wolf' Lyrics
Shakira is opening up about her career while eating spicy wings!
The “Puntaria” superstar star down with Sean Evans on the latest episode of Hot Ones, out now.
During the conversation, Shakira took on increasingly hot sauces on wings while answering questions about her early career in music, her million dollar prop, her love of Family Guy, and much more.
Find out what she had to say…
