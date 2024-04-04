Top Stories
Justin &amp; Hailey Bieber Relationship Update: Source Responds to Split Rumors

Justin & Hailey Bieber Relationship Update: Source Responds to Split Rumors

Matt Bomer Talks 'White Collar' Revival, the Question He Asks About All Intimate Scenes &amp; Gay Roles in Hollywood

Matt Bomer Talks 'White Collar' Revival, the Question He Asks About All Intimate Scenes & Gay Roles in Hollywood

Beyonc&eacute; Drops 'Texas Hold 'Em' (Pony Up) Remix - Read the New Lyrics &amp; Listen Now!

Beyoncé Drops 'Texas Hold 'Em' (Pony Up) Remix - Read the New Lyrics & Listen Now!

Here's Why Every Former 'NCIS' Star Left The Show (A Feud, Boredom &amp; More Are Among The Reasons!)

Here's Why Every Former 'NCIS' Star Left The Show (A Feud, Boredom & More Are Among The Reasons!)

Apr 04, 2024 at 11:58 am
By JJ Staff

Shakira Addresses Her Singing Voice Changing Over the Years & Which Comedian She Wanted to Write English 'She Wolf' Lyrics

Continue Here »

Shakira Addresses Her Singing Voice Changing Over the Years & Which Comedian She Wanted to Write English 'She Wolf' Lyrics

Shakira is opening up about her career while eating spicy wings!

The “Puntaria” superstar star down with Sean Evans on the latest episode of Hot Ones, out now.

During the conversation, Shakira took on increasingly hot sauces on wings while answering questions about her early career in music, her million dollar prop, her love of Family Guy, and much more.

Find out what she had to say…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: First We Feast
Posted to: Hot Ones, Music, Sean Evans, Seth MacFarlane, Shakira