14 Celebrities Make Forbes' Billionaires List: Net Worths Ranked From Lowest to Highest (With the Top Earner at $5.5 Billion)

There are 14 superstar celeb billionaires who made Forbes‘ annual list of the world’s biggest money-makers.

This year, as we said, 14 stars have been deemed billionaires after their net worths soared above 1 billion. There are a few new additions to this list, including Taylor Swift! Some celebs, like Rihanna, have been featured on this Forbes list for years.

Keep reading to see who is a billionaire this year…