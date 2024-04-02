'Joker: Folie à Deux' Poster Shows Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga Dancing, Trailer Release Date Revealed!

The first Joker 2 poster is finally here!

The film – formally titled Joker: Folie à Deux – is the sequel to 2019′s Joker and will have Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as the iconic DC supervillain. Lady Gaga will portray Harley Quinn in the new film, and Todd Phillips will return as director.

We’ve also learned that the trailer for the movie is set to be released on April 9.

The cast also includes Zazie Beetz, Catherine Keener, Ken Leung, Brendan Gleeson, Steve Coogan, and Jacob Lofland.

Joker: Folie à Deux will open in theaters on October 4, 2024.

See the full poster in the gallery…