'Alex Rider' Season 3 - 6 Cast Members Returning, 4 Stars Joining for Final Season!

Alex Rider is coming to an end.

The spy thriller series will finish its with the upcoming third season, with all 8 episodes debuting on Friday (April 5) on Amazon Freevee in the UK, U.S. and Germany.

Based on the best-selling book franchise, Alex Rider is a London-based teenager who, unbeknownst to him, has been trained for the dangerous world of espionage since he was a child.

Via Deadline: Season 3 sets the teenage spy on the tail of his greatest enemy: the elusive criminal network known as Scorpia. Under new leadership, the criminal cabal plan to extort the British Government using their catastrophic new super-weapon: ‘Invisible Sword.’ Free of The Department and aided by his closest friends, Tom and Kyra, Alex embarks on a personal mission to destroy Scorpia once and for all. Little does he know, his ties to both organisations run deeper than he ever thought possible.

We also know who is back for the final time.

Click through to see who is returning and joining for Season 3 of Alex Rider…