'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4: Everything We Know, Including Who's Returning & the 4 Who Fans Fear Might Not Be Back

No Doubt's Coachella 2024 Setlist: Band Reunites for First Time in 9 Years, Duets With Olivia Rodrigo

Ryan Gosling Reunites With Kate McKinnon on 'SNL,' Sings Taylor Swift With Emily Blunt During Opening Monologue

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms She Will Not Attend Coachella for Second Year in a Row

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4: Everything We Know, Including Who's Returning &amp; the 4 Who Fans Fear Might Not Be Back

Apr 15, 2024 at 8:44 am
By JJ Staff

Even more stars have joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building for season four, and it’s stacked with so many fan favorites!

In addition to several new additions, ranging from actors, comedians, award-winning stars and more, there are also returning favorites that have joined!

So far, we’ve confirmed 5 past stars will be returning for season 4, with several new cast members lined up as well.

No plot details have really been released at this time…however, we do know that this season will take place in Los Angeles instead of New York City.

Keep reading for everything we learned…

