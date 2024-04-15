Top Stories
No Doubt's Coachella 2024 Setlist: Band Reunites for First Time in 9 Years, Duets With Olivia Rodrigo

No Doubt's Coachella 2024 Setlist: Band Reunites for First Time in 9 Years, Duets With Olivia Rodrigo

Ryan Gosling Reunites With Kate McKinnon on 'SNL,' Sings Taylor Swift With Emily Blunt During Opening Monologue

Ryan Gosling Reunites With Kate McKinnon on 'SNL,' Sings Taylor Swift With Emily Blunt During Opening Monologue

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms She Will Not Attend Coachella for Second Year in a Row

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms She Will Not Attend Coachella for Second Year in a Row

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4: Everything We Know, Including Who's Returning &amp; the 4 Who Fans Fear Might Not Be Back

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4: Everything We Know, Including Who's Returning & the 4 Who Fans Fear Might Not Be Back

Apr 15, 2024 at 9:10 am
By JJ Staff

Wordle Editor Reveals Her Biggest Hack to Solve the Puzzle Quickly

Wordle Editor Reveals Her Biggest Hack to Solve the Puzzle Quickly

Wordle took the world by storm in early 2022 when it became a huge hit game.

It was quickly bought by the New York Times, and fans can still play daily (for free) on their website.

Keep reading to find out more…

Wordle editor Tracy Bennett was once asked the biggest “hack” to get the word in as few guesses as possible. She said, “I think not putting in enough vowels in the first couple of guesses.”

She also suggested using the consonants “s” “t” “l” and “r” pretty early on. Watch the video below for the full interview!

If you didn’t see, Ben Affleck has a celebrity Wordle group that includes three other stars!

DO YOU STILL play Wordle every day? Let us know!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Random, Wordle