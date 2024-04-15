Wordle Editor Reveals Her Biggest Hack to Solve the Puzzle Quickly

Wordle took the world by storm in early 2022 when it became a huge hit game.

It was quickly bought by the New York Times, and fans can still play daily (for free) on their website.

Keep reading to find out more…

Wordle editor Tracy Bennett was once asked the biggest “hack” to get the word in as few guesses as possible. She said, “I think not putting in enough vowels in the first couple of guesses.”

She also suggested using the consonants “s” “t” “l” and “r” pretty early on. Watch the video below for the full interview!

If you didn’t see, Ben Affleck has a celebrity Wordle group that includes three other stars!

DO YOU STILL play Wordle every day? Let us know!