Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Once Discussed Their Amazing On-Screen Chemistry

Since we’re in Droughlander waiting for Outlander season 8, we’re looking back at some quotes from the show’s stars, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe.

Fans absolutely love their chemistry as Jamie and Claire on the hit Starz drama. Since season one, the pair have been delivering such compelling performances, and they were once asked about their scenes together.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Well, I think the amazing thing is, you know, Sam and I…we had no idea what this was gonna be, but we had to have each other’s backs….It’s become this great, organic friendship,” Caitriona said in 2020 to GMA.

“Of course it gets better with time. It just matures,” Sam added about their scenes together.

Unfortunately, as they’ve gotten busier over the years, they don’t get to spend as much time together off set.

About working together, she recently shared, “We like to be very prepared and focused but then we like to have a lot of fun. We like to not take ourselves too seriously even though we take the work seriously. But as our lives have gotten more complicated and busy, we may not see each other as much as we used to, but that core and that friendship and that base that we have has never changed.”

