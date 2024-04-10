'Outlander' Season 8 Cast - 7 Stars Confirmed to Return, 6 Stars Expected to Return & 1 Star Confirms They Won't Be Back

Outlander season eight is currently in production!

The Starz drama is all set to return for an eighth and final season on the network, but don’t worry, it’s not the last from the universe – there’s also a prequel series filming right now.

The hit, fan-favorite series, which was renewed for season eight over a year ago, spans the genres of romance, science-fiction, history and adventure in one epic tale. It follows the story of Claire Randall, a married combat nurse from 1945, who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743 Scotland. When forced to marry Jamie Fraser, a chivalrous young Scottish warrior, Claire’s heart is torn between two vastly different men in two irreconcilable lives.

With the new season in the works, we’re taking a look at which stars are returning for the upcoming final season.

