'Heroes' Reboot Announced, Details Hint at What Role Original Cast Might Play

Heroes is the latest TV series to develop a reboot!

On Wednesday (April 10), it was reported that a reboot of NBC’s hit fantasy series was being developed by original creator Tim Kring.

If you forgot, the series debuted in 2006 and concluded four years later. It starred the likes of Hayden Panettiere, Jack Coleman, Milo Ventimiglia, Masi Oka, Zachary Quinto, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Ali Larter, Adrian Pasdar and Greg Grunberg.

A report about the reboot includes some details about what fans can expect, including a hint about if the original cast will make an appearance.

Deadline broke the news about the reboot, revealing that it will be called Heroes: Eclipsed.

The outlet reported that it would be set in the future and would introduce fans to a new generation of evos, or humans with special abilities. It appears that Heroes: Eclipsed will follow in the footsteps of Heroes Reborn, which brought on some of the original cast as guest stars.

While it does not sound like the original cast will be taking the lead, fans should expect to see “familiar villains” in the mix!

We’ll update you as we learn more about the project.

