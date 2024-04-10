Henry Cavill Teases Exciting News About 'Highlander,' Talks Other Big Projects at CinemaCon

Henry Cavill is teasing big things on the horizon while attending CinemaCon on Wednesday (April 10) at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 40-year-old actor took the stage to participate in a Q&A that touched on three forthcoming projects - The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, In the Grey and his Highlander reboot.

Notable, he talked preparing for Highlander and his feelings about the original movies! He even hinted at what the movie was going to tackle.

On the topic of Highlander, Henry said that he was a fan of the original series, which began with a movie in 1986 and continued across several other projects.

While we’ve seen him tackling some action-packed projects in the past, he made it clear that this would be one of his most physical roles to date, saying: “If you think you’ve seen me do sword work before, you haven’t seen anything yet,” via The Hollywood Reporter.

Henry hinted at the plot, saying that the new movie was “going deep into the meaning of these characters, their trials and tribulations.”

