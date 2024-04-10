5 Stars Auditioned to Play Hannah Montana (See the Top 2 Choices that Competed With Miley Cyrus!)

Miley Cyrus debuted on the Disney Channel portraying an iconic character that had the best of both worlds – Hannah Montana. However, it turns out that she faced some stiff competition for the role.

The 31-year-old “Flowers” superstar was only 13 years old when she was cast as the pop star who hid her offstage identity behind a blonde wig.

She stuck with the role until 2011, releasing music and even starring in a movie inspired by the character. After that, Miley went on to launch her solo music career, becoming the Grammy winning sensation she is today.

Believe it or not, Hannah Montana: The Movie turned 15 on Wednesday (April 10).

In honor of the anniversary, we did some digging to see who else could have been Hannah and discovered five actresses that auditioned for the part before Miley was cast. The list includes several other Disney Channel stars as well as a few musicians.

The Hannah Montana casting director has even revealed the top three actresses in the running, while other stars have said that they were offered the part and turned it down.

Scroll through the slideshow to see some of the stars who were in the running to play Hannah Montana before Miley Cyrus was cast…