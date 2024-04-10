Disney Bashes Gina Carano's Lawsuit & Social Media Posts That Led to Firing, Asks for Elon Musk-Backed Suit to be Tossed

Disney is hitting back at Gina Carano‘s lawsuit over being fired from The Mandalorian.

If you were unaware, the 41-year-old actress was fired from the popular Disney+ series in early 2021 over controversial posts on social media.

In response, she sued the company in February 2024 with the assistance of Elon Musk. She is seeking to be recast and paid for damages to her career.

On Tuesday (April 9), Disney responded in court and asked that the lawsuit be tossed out. They also reflected on the posts that led to her being fired.

According to court documents obtained by Deadline, Disney is asking for a hearing on June 12 to have the lawsuit dismissed “on the grounds that Disney has a constitutional right not to associate its artistic expression with Carano’s speech, such that the First Amendment provides a complete defense to Carano’s claims.”

The company also addressed one of Gina‘s posts in particular, saying that she “publicly trivialize[d] the Holocaust by comparing criticism of political conservatives to the annihilation of millions of Jewish people—notably, not ‘thousands’—was the final straw for Disney.”

The post read: “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

“Disney had enough.” the documents read.

If you missed it, Gina addressed the lawsuit and what she hopes to get out of it in an interview last month. She also reflected on her last conversation with costar Pedro Pascal.