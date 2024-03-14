Gina Carano Talks 'Mandalorian' Firing, How Much She Was Paid, the Last Time She Talked to Pedro Pascal, Her Lawsuit With Disney & More in New Interview

Gina Carano had so much to say about her experience being fired from The Mandalorian, her ensuring lawsuit with Elon Musk and her place in Hollywood in a revealing interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

If you forgot, the 41-year-old actress and former MMA star was fired by Lucasfilm in 2021 as a result of controversial social media posts.

Three years later, she filed a lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm over her termination from the Star Wars franchise and perceived damages to her career.

During her conversation with the outlet, Gina reflected on her response to being fired and the decision to sue. She was also asked if there is a monetary amount that she is seeking in damages from the entertainment companies and what the future holds for her.

She also had some details to share about her experience on The Mandalorian, including how the companies reacted to her controversies, specifics about her pay and her relationship with costar Pedro Pascal. Gina even revealed the last time that they spoke and details of their conversation.

Scroll through the slideshow to see the biggest takeaways from Gina Carano’s interview…