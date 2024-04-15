Former 'Jeopardy' Champ Reveals the 3 Categories You Should Master

Former Jeopardy champ Brad Rutter is spilling some trade secrets about the long-running game show.

During an interview with Tyler Boronski, the past champion opened up about what you need to win the show, and you may be surprised that it all comes down to just mastering three categories.

Keep reading to find out more…

Which three categories? Presidents, World Capitals and Shakespeare.

“There is a lot of stuff that comes up all the time… there are some things you can memorize and be pretty confident that at least one of them is going to come up in some way. And that is Presidents, World Capitals, and Shakespeare,” he said.

Brad says that knowing all the U.S. Presidents by number in order, every capital on the planet, and trying to get a basic knowledge of all the Shakespeare play titles with characters will give you a “big advantage going in.”

He then noted that intellectual knowledge won’t necessarily help with another competitive aspect: the Jeopardy buzzer.

There is “nothing else quite like the Jeopardy! buzzer,” he says, and added that “the returning champion has a big advantage every show just because they have played at least one full game with that buzzer, and the other two people haven’t.”

Just recently, another Jeopardy! champ, Buzzy Cohen, also shared a few more secrets from the show.

