F1 Stars Charles Leclerc & George Russell Attend Monte Carlo Masters With Their Girlfriends

Formula 1‘s Charles Leclerc dons a white striped suit while attending the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters held at Monte-Carlo Country Club on Sunday (April 14) in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

The 26-year-old racecar driver was joined by his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux as they attended the Men’s Double’s Final, watching on as Stefanos Tsitsipas took home a win.

After the match, Charles posed for a photo with Stefanos and his trophy!

The day before, fellow Formula 1 driver George Russell and girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt stepped out to watch the tennis matches at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. Also in attendance that day were Challengers stars Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist, who had a photo call at the event!

“Beautiful day for tennis,” George wrote on his Instagram story the next day. “So great seeing the semi-finals and good luck to the finalists today.”

Just a few days before, Charles launched his new LEC ice cream in Milan, Italy!

Charles and George, who are currently Top 10 drivers in the F1 standings, are set to hit the track later this week for the Formula 1 Lenovo Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai.

Check out more photos of Charles Leclerc and George Russell with their girlfriends at the Monte-Carlo Masters this weekend…