Apr 11, 2024 at 10:59 pm
By JJ Staff

Charles Leclerc Launches New LEC Ice Cream In Italy Between F1 Races

Charles Leclerc holds a pint of his brand new ice cream LEC on Thursday (April 11) in Milan, Italy.

The 26-year-old Formula 1 star officially launched his new business venture in the Italian city just a few days after competing in the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka.

“Proud, proud, proud 🤍 @lec” he captioned a video on Instagram that day.

LEC comes in five flavors – Vanillove, Salty Fudge, Swirly Pistachi-Oh!, Peanut Caramel Tango and Chocolate Crunch.

The company boasts that the frozen treat is, “Delicious and low in calories, LEC is the exceptional balance between satisfying the desire for ice cream and making informed food choices. Whether you want to embrace the total pleasure of ice cream because it makes you happy or respect your lifestyle like Charles, the good news is that now you no longer have to choose.”

Earlier this year, it was announced that Charles has extended his contract with Scuderia Ferrari for multiple more seasons!

Browse through the gallery to see 20+ photos of Charles Leclerc launching his new LEC ice cream in Milan…
