Kourtney Kardashian Explains Why She Drinks Her Own Breast Milk

Kourtney Kardashian‘s breast milk isn’t just for baby Rocky.

The 44-year-old reality star and Poosh blogger recently took to her Instagram Story to reveal why she recently “pounded a glass” of her own breast milk.

“This filter is crazy and I just pounded a glass of breast milk because I feel sick. goodnight!” Kourtney wrote.

Along with the note, Kourtney shared a filtered-selfie with her thumb up while laying in bed with cozy black pajamas.

Kourtney - who welcomed son Rocky with husband Travis Barker in November 2023 – also recently shared some words of encouragements about postpartum body positivity with fellow new moms.

