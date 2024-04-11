Top Stories
Zendaya &amp; Tom Holland Prove They're Still Going Strong

Zendaya & Tom Holland Prove They're Still Going Strong

JoJo Siwa Clarifies Her Comments About Inventing the Genre 'Gay Pop'

JoJo Siwa Clarifies Her Comments About Inventing the Genre 'Gay Pop'

50 Celebs That Gave Their Children the Same Name (Including 4 Kids Named Harper &amp; 3 Named Charlie Wolf!)

50 Celebs That Gave Their Children the Same Name (Including 4 Kids Named Harper & 3 Named Charlie Wolf!)

Ariana Grande &amp; Ethan Slater Share Very Rare Pics Together

Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Share Very Rare Pics Together

Apr 11, 2024 at 10:17 pm
By JJ Staff

Kourtney Kardashian Explains Why She Drinks Her Own Breast Milk

Kourtney Kardashian Explains Why She Drinks Her Own Breast Milk

Kourtney Kardashian‘s breast milk isn’t just for baby Rocky.

The 44-year-old reality star and Poosh blogger recently took to her Instagram Story to reveal why she recently “pounded a glass” of her own breast milk.

Keep reading to find out more…PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

“This filter is crazy and I just pounded a glass of breast milk because I feel sick. goodnight!” Kourtney wrote.

Along with the note, Kourtney shared a filtered-selfie with her thumb up while laying in bed with cozy black pajamas.

Kourtney - who welcomed son Rocky with husband Travis Barker in November 2023 – also recently shared some words of encouragements about postpartum body positivity with fellow new moms.

Find out when The Kardashians will be returning for season 5 on Hulu!

Keep scrolling to see the selfie Kourtney posted…

kourt breast milk
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images, Instagram: @kourtneykardash
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian