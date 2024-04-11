Gypsy Rose Blanchard Files For Temporary Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband Ryan Scott Anderson

There’s a new update in Gypsy Rose Blanchard‘s split from husband of two years Ryan Scott Anderson.

The 32-year-old revealed she was separated from him, just three months after her release from prison, and she has since filed for divorce.

Now, it is being reported that Gypsy, through her attorneys, has filed for a temporary restraining order against Ryan amid their separation and now divorce.

According to People, the order was filed in the 17th Judicial District Court in the Parish of Lafourche, La.

She has also requested that he pay interim and long-term spousal support because she is “in need and defendant has ability to pay and she is not at fault for the dissolution of marriage.”

Gypsy has also asked that the court denies spousal support to him from her.

Earlier this week, Ryan broke his silence on the couple’s separation.

Gypsy also just got a rhinoplasty, something she has been wanting to get for a while. The process will be documented on her upcoming Lifetime series, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup.