Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Friend Reveals Alleged Incident That Led to Her Split from Husband Ryan Anderson

New details have emerged since Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced her separation from husband Ryan Anderson.

The 32-year-old met and got married to Ryan while she was in prison for the murder of her mother, who subjected her to Munchausen syndrome by proxy. Gypsy was released on parole in December 2023.

On March 29, Gypsy confirmed that and her husband were separating.

Tattoo artist Nadiya Vizier, who is a close friend of Gypsy‘s, revealed what allegedly led to her split from Ryan.

Keep reading to find out more…

Nadiya recounted Gypsy‘s version of events that unfolded recently at her home in Lake Charles, La.

Ryan allegedly screamed, “Let me in! Let me in!” and pounded on the bathroom door, where Gypsy had locked herself inside, Nadiya shared with People.

“He got in her face and screamed,” Nadiya said. “Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her. He didn’t — but that happened in the past with her mother. So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared. But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too. Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary.”

Gypsy then allegedly packed her belongings and headed to her father Rod and stepmother Kristy‘s home in Cut Off, La.

Find out who Gypsy Rose Blanchard is spending time with amid her separation from Ryan Anderson.