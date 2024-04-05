Tom Hiddleston Reveals Which MCU Character He Wants Loki to Fight

Tom Hiddleston is giving his opinion on who should be Loki’s next opponent!

The 43-year-old actor has portrayed the iconic God of Mischief in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011. He most recently appeared in season 2 of the Disney+ series Loki, which aired in October 2023.

While attending the Hulu on Disney+ launch event on Friday (April 5), Tom revealed who he wants to see his character fight!

“The X-Men, they’re back in there, right? Wolverine’s in there,” he told Variety. “My friend Charlie Cox plays Daredevil, and he’s got his show coming up.”

Tom elaborated on his relationship with Charlie.

“I love Charlie to bits. We did a play together on Broadway years ago,” he said.

Charlie, Tom, and his partner Zawe Ashton starred in the stage production Betrayal in 2019.

On a potential matchup with Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine, Tom shared what he knows about the MCU’s source material.

I think Wolverine was in the original Avengers, so there’s some comic book history there,” he said. “I’d have to dig my old comic books out and see what the storylines are.”

