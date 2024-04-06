Top Stories
Isla Fisher & Sacha Baron Cohen Announce Split After Nearly 14 Years of Marriage

Celeb Couples with Biggest Age Differences: Gaps Ranging from 10 Years to 49 Years

Kate Beckinsale Is Still Hospitalized Three Weeks Later, Shares New Photos

Suki Waterhouse Confirms Birth of First Child With Robert Pattinson, Shares First Photo

Christine Quinn's Estranged Husband Christian Dumontet Files for Divorce Following Multiple Arrests

Christine Quinn's Estranged Husband Christian Dumontet Files for Divorce Following Multiple Arrests

Christine Quinn and her estranged husband Christian Dumontet are officially ending their marriage.

The 35-year-old Selling Sunset star and her husband tied the knot in 2019. On Friday (April 5), Christian officially filed for divorce.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, he cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce filing. Christian is also requesting sole legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old son, though he is willing to grant Christine visitation rights.

Christian has also asked the court to prevent Christine from seeking spousal support from him and to help the couple sort out their assets.

The filing comes just weeks after Christian was arrested for violating a restraining order, which followed his arrest for an alleged incident of domestic violence against Christine.

