Dakota Fanning Reveals She Recently Learned How to Drive

Dakota Fanning just made a surprising revelation about herself.

While promoting her new Netflix series Ripley with Andrew Scott, the 30-year-old actress shared that she learned how to drive relatively recently.

During an interview with ELLE, Dakota stated that she “only learned to drive four years ago.”

The Twilight star’s remark came as Andrew was discussing his driving skills.

“I sort of do know a tiny little bit how to drive,” he said. “But I live in Central London and it’s my carbon footprint.”

Andrew admitted that Dakota‘s newfound status as a driver “makes me feel better.”

