Apr 05, 2024 at 9:57 pm
By JJ Staff

Dakota Fanning Reveals She Recently Learned How to Drive

Dakota Fanning Reveals She Recently Learned How to Drive

Dakota Fanning just made a surprising revelation about herself.

While promoting her new Netflix series Ripley with Andrew Scott, the 30-year-old actress shared that she learned how to drive relatively recently.

Keep reading to find out more…

During an interview with ELLE, Dakota stated that she “only learned to drive four years ago.”

The Twilight star’s remark came as Andrew was discussing his driving skills.

“I sort of do know a tiny little bit how to drive,” he said. “But I live in Central London and it’s my carbon footprint.”

Andrew admitted that Dakota‘s newfound status as a driver “makes me feel better.”

If you missed it, Dakota Fanning revealed what’s more important in her future than acting.

Also, see all the photos from the Ripley premiere in Los Angeles!

Watch Dakota Fanning and Andrew Scott’s full conversation with ELLE…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Dakota Fanning