Andrew Scott & Dakota Fanning Dress to Impress for 'Ripley' Premiere in L.A.

Andrew Scott and Dakota Fanning are stepping out for the premiere of their new Netflix series!

The two stars posed together on the red carpet at the Ripley premiere on Wednesday (April 3) held at The Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Andrew Scott

For the premiere, Andrew, 47, looked cool in a green suit while Dakota, 30, donned a white dress.

Also joining Andrew and Dakota at the premiere were their co-stars Eliot Sumner and Maurizio Lombardi.

Keep reading to find out more…In the eight-episode limited series Ripley, Andrew plays Tom Ripley, a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, who is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home. Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder.

All episodes of the series will premiere on Netflix on April 4 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Dakota is wearing a Fendi Couture dress.

Click through the gallery for 20+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…