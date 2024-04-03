Kate Bosworth & Justin Long Are All Smiles During Very Rare Outing in NYC

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are happy as ever during a rare outing in New York City.

The couple stepped out in Manhattan’s NoHo on Wednesday (April 3). The Blue Crush actress, 41, wore a long tan jacket with blue jeans. She finished off her outfit with a baseball cap that had “Life is Short” embroidered across the front.

Keep reading to find out more…

Justin, 45, wore an orange jacket. He pointed at Kate‘s hat to emphasize the message while smiling at photographers.

If you were unaware, we learned that Kate and Justin had tied the knot in an “impromptu” wedding in June 2023. They announced their engagement earlier that year.

The pair first met in 2021 while filming House of Darkness.

Last time that we saw Kate and Justin on the red carpet was all the way back in November 2023.

Do you know what Justin calls Kate?

Scroll through all of the new photos of Kate Bosworth and Justin Long in the gallery…