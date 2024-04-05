Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher's Divorce Has Been in the Works for Years, Insider Claims

We’re finding out more about Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher‘s divorce.

On Friday (April 5), the 52-year-old Borat star and the 48-year-old Confessions of a Shopaholic actress announced their split after nearly 14 years of marriage.

“In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage,” the pair wrote on Instagram. “We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change.”

An insider has just shared some interesting details about the couple and what led to their divorce.

Sacha and Isla “had been talking to divorce lawyers in the summer of 2023,” a source shared with People.

The source added that the pair had reached out to divorce lawyers “several years prior” as they pondered separation at the time.

Sacha and Isla met in 2001, got engaged in 2004, and married in March 2010. They share three children together.

