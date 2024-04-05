Top Stories
Isla Fisher & Sacha Baron Cohen Announce Split After Nearly 14 Years of Marriage

Kate Beckinsale Is Still Hospitalized Three Weeks Later, Shares New Photos

Lizzo Pens New Essay About Her Feelings Amid Controversy Over 'I Quit' Statement

Suki Waterhouse Confirms Birth of First Child With Robert Pattinson, Shares First Photo

Apr 05, 2024 at 1:25 pm
By JJ Staff

Isla Fisher & Sacha Baron Cohen Announce Split After Nearly 14 Years of Marriage

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen are ending their marriage.

On Friday (April 5), the 48-year-old Confessions of a Shopaholic actress and the 52-year-old Borat actor both took to social media to announce that they were splitting up after nearly 14 years of marriage.

Keep reading to find out more…“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” Isla and Sacha both wrote on their Instagram Stories along with a photo of them wearing tennis outfits.

“In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage,” the pair continued. “We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change.”

They added, “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

Isla and Sacha first met in 2001 and became engaged in 2004. They married on March 15, 2010 and share three children.

News of their split comes shortly after Sacha was accused of sexually harassing a former co-star.

Keep scrolling to see the post they shared…

Photos: Getty Images, Instagram: @islafisher
